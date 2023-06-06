Black Tony is at it again—at everything except coming to work that is. Not only does he claim to know Erykah Badu, but says that he his picking her up to bring her to the radio station.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
For more of Black Tony and the rest of the crew, listen to The Rickey Smiley Morning Show weekdays 5-9am CT/6-10am ET!
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Don’t Miss…
Black Tony Gets His Hand Stuck in Cereal Box [LISTEN]
Black Tony Waits For Strip Club Open [LISTEN]
Black Tony Is Heartbroken Over “F.N.F” Rapper Glorilla [LISTEN]
Black Tony Is Dropping Erykah Badu Off at the Radio Station [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Woman Shot to Death During Boyfriend’s Memorial Celebration
-
Mississippi Cop Shoots 11-Year-Old Boy In Chest After He Called 911 To Help His Mother
-
DC Young Fly’s Partner, Jacky Oh Passed Away During Surgery
-
RIP: Famous Black People Who Died in 2023
-
Iconic Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83
-
Dad's Day Away Contest!
-
Gabrielle Union Responds to Backlash About Splitting Bills [WATCH]
-
DC Young Fly Thanks Fans, Asks For Privacy In Wake Of Partner Jacky Oh’s Death