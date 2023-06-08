[UPDATE] John Amos Denies Daughter’s Claims of Elder Abuse

UPDATE: 6:55 PM, 6/8/2023

Legendary actor John Amos is speaking out against claims that he is a victim of elder abuse and fighting for his life, as said by his daughter.

TMZ initially reported that Shannon Amos received a call from her father last month, informing her that he was hospitalized in Memphis. Shannon, who was overseas then, contacted John on FaceTime before his pain became unbearable.

In the last few weeks, she claimed that the family learned that the 83-year-old Hollywood legend “had fallen victim to elder abuse and financial exploitation.”

Shannon said that “His home had been violated, stripped of anything valuable,” and that the family was working with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and local authorities to investigate. Furthermore, she set up a GoFundMe with a goal of $500K, which she claimed would go to help cover John’s medical bills, aftercare, and legal fees.

After the initial story was posted, TMZ reached out to John himself, and he said that his daughter lied about the whole thing.

He told the media outlet that no one is abusing him and that he hasn’t been fighting for his life. He also says he has no idea why Shannon started the GoFundMe.

The actor’s rep, Belinda Foster, also chimed in, saying that he was in the hospital because his lower body was filling with fluid, causing issues with his heart. The good news, according to Foster, is that doctors have been able to drain all the fluid. As of recently, John is starting to feel 100%.

