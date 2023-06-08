Could Don Lemon Be Back At CNN?!

Less than two months after his controversial firing from CNN, it appears as if Don Lemon may be getting the last laugh… and possibly his old job back.

TMZ reports that there could be a chance for Don to return to the network following the June 7 firing of CEO Chris Licht.

Sources close to Don say that they would not be surprised if the network reaches out in the near future now that Licht is out of the way.

To get you up to speed, Licht was hired in May 2022, following CNN’s parent company WarnerMedia’s merger with Discovery. His plan was to make CNN more “middle-of-the-road” in coverage.

Viewers renounced this shift, which was considered to be skewed towards catering to the right-wing crowd.

Following last month’s truly disastrous town hall special with Donald Trump and a scathing profile by The Atlantic, CNN announced that Licht would no longer be CEO.

Long-Standing Tensions

Prior to this development, TMZ reports that Licht clashed with Lemon many times during his tenure. He apparently had a lot to say about how Lemon presented himself on air.

Ultimately, that led to Licht’s firing of Lemon this past April, which caught the longtime news anchor off guard.

“At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network,” Lemon said at the time. “It is clear that there are some larger issues at play.”

Apparently, the “larger issues at play” may have been Licht’s fight for his own job.

The Future

Now that Licht is out at CNN, a team of execs will take over in the interim, including Amy Entelis, who is the network’s EVP for Talent and Content Development. She also happens to be one of Lemon’s close friends for nearly 15 years.

As of now, Lemon is taking the summer off from work, but he is allegedly entertaining all meetings and is open to all options…

Stay tuned.

