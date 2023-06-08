Autopsy Reveals Black Man’s ‘Homicide’ After Being Tased Repeatedly By Raleigh Police

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Autopsy results from a North Carolina Black man who died after an altercation with Raleigh police revealed that the man died from “sudden cardiac arrest” after being repeatedly tased by police.

The death of Darryl Tyree Williams, 32, was also ruled a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

According to the autopsy report, Williams’ death was caused by “sudden cardiac arrest in the setting of cocaine intoxication, physical exertion, conducted energy weapon use, and physical restraint.” The report also revealed Williams had “cocaine and a chemical that’s contained in marijuana in his blood.

On Jan. 17, Darryl Tyree Williams died about an hour after a Taser was deployed on him multiple times by Raleigh Police Department officers.

Attorney Ben Crump, attorney Dawn Blagrove and attorney Kenneth Abbarno, who represent the family of Darryl Tyree Williams, say Williams told officers as they were deploying the Taser that he had heart problems and pleaded for them to stop.

According to the police, two officers tased Williams a total of three times while trying to bring him into custody. Video footage from the police body and dash cam show Williams pleading with police to stop. He eventually breaks away and is tased again. He then tells multiple officers that he has heart problems, but the officers tase him again.

“The findings from this autopsy serve as a chilling confirmation of what we have known to be true since we first viewed the video footage: Darryl’s death was a direct result of excessive and unreasonable police force,” the family attorney’s wrote in a press release. “Despite officers knowing of his heart condition, they deployed a Taser against him numerous times, showing a shocking disregard for his life.”

Six officers are on administrative leave. Raleigh Police Lt. Jason Borneo says he has reviewed the autopsy report and an ongoing investigation is pending.

The family of Darryl Tyree Williams has called for the officers involved to be fired and charged in his death.

“We will leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of truth, justice, and accountability, and we will work tirelessly to ensure that those responsible for this senseless loss of life are held accountable and that meaningful changes are implemented to prevent a tragedy like this from occurring in the future,” said the attorneys for the family.

The State Bureau of Investigation has also conducted a probe into the incident and has reported its findings to Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman, who will decide if criminal charges will be filed against the officers.

