Porsha Williams Guobadia And Sheree Whitfield Left No Crumbs On ‘Watch What Happens Live!’

Porsha Williams Guobadia and Sheree Whitfield appeared on Bravo TV’s Watch What Happens Live! and both ladies played no games regarding their ensembles.

We are sure Andy Cohen had to fan himself when Porsha Willams Guobadia and Sheree Whitfield walked out on the Watch What Happens Live! set because both ladies brought the heat while serving major body. Whitfield showed off her toned physique in a $3,475 Versace Zebra Jersey Velour Fitted Jacquard Dress paired with black Jimmy Choo strappy sandals. The RHOA star accented her look with a silver chain necklace and drop earrings. She wore her hair in a honey-blonde wavy bob.

Mrs. Porsha Williams Guobadia was her usual vibrant self in a popping pink $2,795 Brandon Maxwell Strapless Column Bustier Gown that gave us a front-row view of her curvy shape. The entrepreneur styled her sleek dress with silver strappy sandals. Guobadia’s bling consisted of diamond earrings and her massive diamond wedding ring. The former RHOA reality star wore her tresses in crinkles that hung on her shoulders.

Whitfield posted the sassy picture on her account with the caption, “Issa act bad summer w/ @porsha4real . Make sure to catch us on @bravowwhl at 10pm EST.” Fans stormed the fashion designer’s comments praising the ladies’ looks. “It’s given legs and hips and BODYYYY,” commented one user.

