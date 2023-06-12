The Cleveland Browns have finally announced their brand-new official logo and Z1079’s own DJ Ryan Wolf has the exclusive first look!
The Browns widdled down the new logo choices to 5 total entries on May 10, which is when they allowed fans to start voting on their favorite. On May 30 the selections decreased to 2… and now there’s only 1 remaining, which DJ Ryan Wolf saw before everyone else!
Check out the official Radio-One Cleveland reveal video below, and let us know if this was your choice for the new logo for the Cleveland Browns!
New Cleveland Browns Logo Revealed! was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
