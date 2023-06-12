Woman Killed in Cincinnati Motorcycle Crash Identified

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The victim of a Cincinnati motorcycle crash over the weekend has been identified.

The crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle was reported around 10:30 p.m. Friday night. It occurred close to the intersection of River Road and Revere Avenue.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified by the coroner to be Holly Michelle Deeley Wilhite. She was 52.

River Road was shut down for several hours between Revere Avenue and Gracely Drive.

No injuries were reported in the other vehicle, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

