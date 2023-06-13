A man snuck into a church during mass and stole the deacons wallet.
The police are still looking for the man.
This is crazy the church isn’t even a safe place anymore. This made me say What the fasho!
Via Fox19
The deacon received an alert afterward that someone was trying to use his credit card at several locations including a Dollar General on Vine Street in St. Bernard, police say.
READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:
Cincinnati: A Man Snuck Into Church And Robbed The Deacon was originally published on rnbcincy.com
-
Woman Shot to Death During Boyfriend’s Memorial Celebration
-
Jacky Oh Funeral Details Revealed As DC Young Fly Mourns ‘The Queen Of My Children’
-
DC Young Fly’s Partner, Jacky Oh Passed Away During Surgery
-
DC Young Fly Thanks Fans, Asks For Privacy In Wake Of Partner Jacky Oh’s Death
-
Dad's Day Away Contest!
-
Yandy Smith Shows Her Natural Hair On The ‘Gram While Serving Body In A Jumpsuit
-
This Ohio City Is Ranked No. 1 Worst City To Raise A Family
-
RIP: Famous Black People Who Died in 2023