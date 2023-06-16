Lock It In For The Juneteenth Empowerment Mix This Weekend!

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s Black Music Month …and It’s Juneteenth Weekend!….So You Know Magic 955’s Celebratin’ Freedom.. Good Music and …this Gooood Melanin….Inside of the Juneteenth Empowerment Mix!!…The Magic Mix Squad DJ’s are Goin in For Da Culture, this Saturday (tomorrow, today) starting at 11am … with DJ Dommy Styles….DJ HazMat…DJ H. Vidal (Vih Dowl)….DJ AL Lindstrom….DJ Sean Dolby…DJ Ty Lyles…DJ Mr. King…..DJ Touchtone…and DJ Lonnie B in the Mix…..Playing All Your Favorite R&B and Throwbacks……and Those Empowering Hits that Shook the Foundation and Demanded Change Like……(Public Enemy – Fight The Power Hook)… (James Brown – Hook Say it Loud, Im Black and Im proud)..and (McFadden and Whithead – Ain’t No Stoppin us Now)…Plus a whole lot more (Kendrick Lamar – Alright -instrumental)… Join Us As We Pay Homage to Freedom this Juneteenth Weekend…We Came This Far..We Gon’ Be Alright (Kendrick Lamar – Saying We Gon Be Alright)..The Juneteenth Empowerment Mix…Powered by Nationwide Picnic with the Pops and the Columbus Symphony Presents, ‘the Music of Whitney Houston’, July 8 in the Commons..Details at PicnicWithThePops.com…We are Magic 955…