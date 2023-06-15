Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The state of California is in the process of passing a bill forces the parents to treat their children how the state wants them to.

Senator Scott Wilk had quite the comments on California and how they are passing policies that protect children. “I’m now in year 11 in the state legislature and all the time we’re proposing policies to protect children. After 11 years I’ve come to the conclusion that we need to start protecting parents.”

So someone with some sense does live in California.

It is about time that someone within the government stands up and says what needs to be said. The government has no place in telling parents how to raise their children. This is not the best part of Wilk’s quote. He goes on to say, “If you love your children you need to flee California.” Senator Wilk does not stop there. He then says, “I’m not going to stay in this state. It’s just too oppressive and I believe in freedom and so I’m going to move to America when I leave the legislature.”

Wow.

If we allow the federal government to engage on policies like this, then there is nowhere to escape to. California has been run by the left for a long time. It is on the verge of being ran into the ground, and they should be allowed to run it into the ground.

People should also have the freedom to move to places that do not oppress their citizens. Parents should have the right to move away, so they can raise their children how they choose. If policies like this become federal, there is no opportunity for escape.

To hear Tony Katz’s thoughts on everything going on in California, click the link below.

The post Parents need to be Protected appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News.

Parents need to be Protected was originally published on wibc.com