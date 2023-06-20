Ohio

Ohio State Tight End Hospitalized

Published on June 20, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Penn State v Ohio State

Source: Emilee Chinn / Getty

Junior tight end Zak Herbstreit of Ohio State has been hospitalized. The reason for the hospitalization is currently unclear.

Herbstreit is reportedly in stable condition at Wexner Medical Center. According to NBC 4, he’s being “monitored and evaluated”.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

From NBC 4:

Herbstreit, a junior, is the son of former Ohio State quarterback and current ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit. Zak joined the Ohio State program in June 2021 as a preferred walk-on.

There isn’t much more information at this time. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

To see the entire report to NBC 4, [click here].

READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:

Ohio State Tight End Hospitalized  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Close