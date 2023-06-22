Tragedy in Ohio: 2 Year Old Fatally Shoots His Pregnant Mother

In another tragic accidental shooting in Ohio, a police report says that a 2-year-old boy fatally shot his pregnant mother in the back on Wednesday. Both the mother and the unborn child have died as a result.
The devasting accident happened in Norwalk.
FOX 8 initially reported the story.
According to police, the boy shot his mother with a semiautomatic pistol. She was able to call 911 and police and and ambulance arrived shortly after. She was taken to a local hospital, where both her and her unborn baby were eventually pronounced dead.
From FOX 8:
No charges have been filed at this time. The case will be forwarded to the Huron County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
Smith urged families to lock up guns and never leave them loaded and unattended.
“Trigger locks, gun safes, there’s a million varieties, and they aren’t that expensive. At the very least, leave them unloaded,” he said.
According to the Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence, there are around 500 unintentional shootings each year in the United States. Americans are also four times as likely to die from accidental gun injuries than other high income countries.
To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].
