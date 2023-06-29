Love Cats? International Cat Show Coming To Ohio

When it comes to domestic pets, cat lovers don’t always get a lot of love. Ohio is trying to change that.
An all-breed championship cat show is coming to Wooster, Ohio this summer. 30 different cat breeds from around the world will be competing on July 15 and 16 at the Wayne County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The show will be put on by The Buckeye Ohio Rollers, in affiliation with The International Cat Association.
For more information about the cat show from FOX 8, [click here].
