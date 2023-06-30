Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Meg Thee Stallion is serving icy hot girl realness in her newest post on Instagram. After dropping a sexy bikini reel and workout post, the Houston rapper keeps applying pressure. And we are trying to catch our breath.

Today’s installment of Thee Stallion’s “hot girl school” is a multi-photo carousel of the rapper rocking a string bikini that shows off every curve and inch of her body topped with bold tresses. Captioned, “Real Hotgirl Sh t,” the pictures are everything.

Megan’s two-piece is a fun icy blue color with a metallic sheen and futuristic flair. She sets the look off with chunky bright-colored jewelry adorned with teddy bears and cherries and a long platinum blonde and ice blue bang unit. Having fun with the outfit, Megan also poses on Instagram with a blue lollipop and a blue frozen treat.

The last picture in the batch is a close-up of the Grammy-winning rapper’s signature lipstick nails. Her design is flawless, with French manicured tips and blue and orange ombre details.

Megan’s 31M followers can’t get enough of the look – or the hot girl wearing it. And we can’t blame them.

“MEGAN YOU HAVE TO WARN US BEFORE YOU DROP HEAT LIKE THIS! NOW I NEED AN INHALER AND I DONT EVEN HAVE ASTHMA,” wrote one follower in all capital letters. “This just told me to put my bag of chips down and go to the gym,” wrote another.

Meg Thee Stallion is known to break the internet with her social posts. Today’s look is no different.

Check out the post above and let us know what you think.

DON’T MISS…

Megan Thee Stallion Gives Fans A Hilarious Instagram Update: Y’all Miss Me?

Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About The Secret To Her New Look: Fitness Has Become A Part Of My Lifestyle

Natural Vibes: Meg Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Textured Tresses

Meg Thee Stallion’s Oozes Body Goals In Her Latest Instagram Post was originally published on hellobeautiful.com