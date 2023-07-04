Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Lori Harvey has broken the internet again – but this time, she brought a few of her baddie friends with her. Justine Skye, Lala, Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner join Harvey in a new viral TikTok. We can’t stop watching!

Lori and her girlies appear to have the ultimate girl’s day out, complete with music, cocktails, and fabulous outfits. Strutting their stuff to Nicki Minaj’s Barbie World, each starlet rocks different white dresses displaying her style, attitude, and curves.

Lori starts the TikTok with a cleavage-showing long dress with asymmetrical fringe gracing the bottom. Hailey Beiber and Kendall Kardashian follow. Hailey’s dress is a halter style with a high middle split, while Kendall’s is a mini bodycon showing off her long legs and model strut. Justine Skye and Kim Kardashian rock two-piece sexy ensembles highlighting their abs and long tresses. And Lala ends the “it girl” parade with a spaghetti strap dress with a tulle-wrapped overlay.

The new post has been watched over a million times, and the comment section is lit with fans and followers loving the slay. Several commenters mention who their favorites are in the video, while others view the entire TikTok as “Iconic.”

See Lori’s new TikTok below and let us know what you think.

Lori Harvey Brings Out Her Baddie Friends For Epic ‘Barbie’ Tik Tok was originally published on hellobeautiful.com