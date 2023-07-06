Listen Live
Ohio

Cincinnati: A Woman Ran Across I-75 Causing Alarm!

Cincinnati: A Woman Ran Across I-75 Causing Alarm!

Published on July 6, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

It looks like a woman ran across I-75 causing alarm. The woman just happened to be from Columbus, Ohio.

Via Fox19

Linda Finch, 35, of Whitehall fought with Cincinnati police during her arrest and kicked a traffic unit officer in his groin and legs “several times” late Wednesday, according to her criminal complaint filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

She was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center by 2:23 a.m. Thursday on charges of resisting arrest, obstructing official business and disorderly conduct.

Cincinnati: A Woman Ran Across I-75 Causing Alarm!  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

More from Magic 95.5 FM

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close