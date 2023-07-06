It looks like a woman ran across I-75 causing alarm. The woman just happened to be from Columbus, Ohio.
Via Fox19
Linda Finch, 35, of Whitehall fought with Cincinnati police during her arrest and kicked a traffic unit officer in his groin and legs “several times” late Wednesday, according to her criminal complaint filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.
She was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center by 2:23 a.m. Thursday on charges of resisting arrest, obstructing official business and disorderly conduct.
Cincinnati: A Woman Ran Across I-75 Causing Alarm! was originally published on rnbcincy.com
-
Here’s Why Ohio Air Smells Like It’s Burning Today
-
RIP: Famous Black People Who Died in 2023
-
The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards
-
Cleveland Woman Shoots Gun To Scare Deer, Gets Charged With 2 Felonies
-
Elementary Teacher Forces Student To Eat His Own Vomit, Staff Charged
-
Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022
-
Arrest Warrant Issued For Former Ohio State & NFL Linebacker Darron Lee
-
Tracee Ellis Ross Poses Topless On Instagram, Twitter Collectively Moans