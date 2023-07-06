Cincinnati: A Woman Ran Across I-75 Causing Alarm!

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like a woman ran across I-75 causing alarm. The woman just happened to be from Columbus, Ohio.

Via Fox19

Linda Finch, 35, of Whitehall fought with Cincinnati police during her arrest and kicked a traffic unit officer in his groin and legs “several times” late Wednesday, according to her criminal complaint filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

She was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center by 2:23 a.m. Thursday on charges of resisting arrest, obstructing official business and disorderly conduct.

