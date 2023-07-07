Drake Gets Hit With Phone While Performing On Opening Night Of ‘It’s All a Blur’ Tour

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The new trend of assaulting artists while they’re performing continues.

The latest victim was Drake while he was in Chicago Wednesday night as he begins to embark on his It’s All A Blur tour alongside 21 Savage.

The 6 God was performing a rendition of Ginuwine’s “So Anxious” when a phone flew across the stage and smacked him in the wrist before landing a few yards away. Drake looked in the direction of the phone, but after checking to see if he was injured, he focused back on the crowd.

It marks a big week for Drake as the 56-stop tour just began and won’t wrap up until October 9 in Columbus, Ohio. It’s also a big deal because it’s his first solo tour since Aubrey & the Three Migos back in 2018. After about five years, the self-proclaimed Petty King started the tour off with a spark, including throwing some shots at Childish Gambino in his set design.

At the first show while he performed “Headlines” there were article headlines running across the giant screen that doubles as a stage, with one in particular reading, “The overrated and over awarded hit song ‘This Is America’ was originally a Drake diss record.”

The line comes from Gambino’s April GQ interview where he admitted the original intentions of the Grammy-winning 2018 song, saying, “The idea for the song started as a joke, to be completely honest. ‘This is America,’ that was all we had – that line. And it started as a Drake diss, to be honest, as like a funny way of doing it. But then I was like, this shit sounds kind of hard, though.”

On a more positive note, the tour’s stage also features a moment where Drake sits on a couch and raps to a younger version of himself. He also has a giant statute of the late designer Virgil Abloh appearing to throw a paper airplane, similar to the tattoo Drizzy inked in his honor.

“Please make some noise for one of the most important people I’ve met in this industry. Make some noise for one of the greatest minds that we’ve ever seen,” he said fittingly in Abloh’s hometown of Chicago. “Our brother, our family, he goes by the name of Virgil Abloh. Let’s pay some respect.”

See how Twitter reacted to Drake’s new poetry book below.

Drake Gets Hit With Phone While Performing On Opening Night Of ‘It’s All a Blur’ Tour was originally published on cassiuslife.com