Listen Live
News

The Blackest News Stories Of The Week: Keke Palmer, Essence Fest And Much More

Stay in the know.

Published on July 8, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Keke Palmer. India.Aire, P. Diddy, Pregnant Woman

Source: Getty Images / Getty

Experience a historical retrospective as we present a visual journey through time with the Blackest Stories Of The Week. Witness a mosaic of moments that occurred this past week, offering a glimpse into the news that made headlines. Take a weekly dive into a collection of events that range from awe-inspiring to disturbingly shocking, delivered straight to you.

Spill: Black-Owned Social Media App

A group of Black Twitter users is planning to switch to a new Black-owned social media app called Spill. Due to Twitter’s recent policy that limits the number of tweets users can see. The announcement by Elon Musk, Twitter’s owner, about tweet-reading limits sparked backlash. Motivating Black Twitter users to seek an alternative platform.

Read the full story here.

2023 Essence Festival Of Culture

Source: Josh Brasted / Getty

Essence Fest Lawsuit Targeting Black-Owned Bookstore Is Dismissed

Baldwin & Co., a Black-owned bookstore, has announced that a lawsuit filed against it by Essence Festivals Productions LLC and Essence Communications, Inc. has been dismissed. The lawsuit was initiated after the bookstore allegedly promoted a block party using Essence Fest branding. However, the block party organizers claimed it was not affiliated with Essence Fest and was held on private property.

Read the full story here.

California Reparations: How Affirmative Action Case Influenced Task Force’s Final Recommendations

California’s reparations task force has submitted its final report, detailing historic discrimination against Black Californians and proposing a potential $800 billion reparations package. The task force recommends structuring eligibility based on lineage to navigate potential legal challenges after the recent Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action. The recommendations include creating a new agency, issuing an apology, restoring voting rights, and implementing rent caps.

Read the full story here.

US President Barack Obama and daughter Malia

Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

Happy Birthday, Malia Obama!

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama celebrated their daughter Malia Obama‘s 25th birthday with heartfelt tributes on social media. Malia, who began her White House journey at a young age, has grown into an independent and accomplished woman. Recently graduating from Harvard University and landing her first major Hollywood gig.

Read the full story here.

New Orleans Museum of Art

Source: Creative Commons / Creative Commons

New Orleans Museum Defends Hiring White Woman As African Art Curator 

The New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA) has faced backlash on social media after appointing a white woman, Amanda M. Maples, as its curator of African art. Critics questioned why a person of color was not chosen for the position. Arguing that it would better reflect the experiences and perspectives of the black and African communities. NOMA defended the appointment, emphasizing Maples’ qualifications and her academic background in African art and museums.

Read the full story here.

Google Luther Vandross Master P images Black Twitter

Source: Google screenshot / Google screenshot

Google’s Photo Flub Exposes ‘Racial Equity Commitment’ Failure 

Google faced criticism on social media after mistakenly adding a photo of Master P and Luther Vandross to a search result for the cast of the film “Harlem Nights.” The mix-up drew attention to Google’s claims of racial equity commitment while its workforce diversity numbers. Especially for Black employees and leadership positions, remain low. The incident highlighted the importance of representation and the need for Google to improve its diversity efforts.

Read the full story here.

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Source: Kevork S. Djansezian / Getty

Meet Rich Paul — The Most Powerful Man In Basketball 

Rich Paul, the influential sports agent and founder of KLUTCH Sports Group, has been making waves in the NBA during the 2023 free agency. Securing lucrative deals for star players such as Draymond Green, Fred VanVleet, and Jerami Grant. Despite facing criticism for his bold negotiating tactics, Paul’s success has solidified his position as one of the most powerful figures in sports.

Read the full story here.

Pregnant African American mother holding her stomach.

Source: JGI/Tom Grill / Getty

Maternal Death Rates Have More Than Doubled For Black Women, New Study Finds 

Pregnancy-related deaths have more than doubled in the U.S. over the past 20 years, disproportionately affecting women of color. According to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. The mortality rates have doubled among Black women and tripled among Native American and Alaska Native women, highlighting the impact of structural racism and environmental factors on maternal health.

Read the full story here.

REVOLT And AT&T Summit

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Black People And Watermelon: Diddy’s Liquor Lawsuit Cites Racist Tropes

Diddy’s discrimination lawsuit against Diageo has brought attention to the racial stereotype associating Black people with watermelon. Diddy claims that Diageo marketed his tequila brand, DeLeon, as an “inferior urban brand” with limited distribution, and he argues that Diageo’s development of a watermelon-flavored product disregards the racist history of watermelon as a symbol of Black people’s “laziness.”

Read the full story here.

2023 Atlanta Film Festival - "Big Boss" Closing Night Screening

Source: Derek White / Getty

Meet Darius Jackson, Keke Palmer’s Judgmental Boyfriend 

Darius Jackson, the boyfriend of actress Keke Palmer, deleted his Instagram and Twitter accounts after expressing his frustration about the revealing dress Palmer wore to an Usher concert. He recently reactivated his Twitter after enabling other users from commenting under his posts. Jackson’s tweet, which has since been deleted, received criticism from Palmer’s fans, who accused him of publicly shaming her. However, some supporters defended Palmer’s right to dress as she pleased, while others believed Jackson had valid concerns about her attire as a mother.

Read the full story here.

India.Arie attends Black Girls Rock 2019

Source: Paras Griffin/ / Getty

Does India.Aire Have A Point About Explicit Essence Fest Performances? 

Singer India.Arie faced backlash after expressing her disapproval of Megan Thee Stallion and Janelle Monáe‘s stage performances at Essence Fest. Arie questioned the context and discretion of their acts, particularly in the presence of children. While some criticized Arie for being out of touch, she clarified that her critique was aimed at the performances, not the artists themselves, and emphasized her desire to see more respectful portrayals in the music industry.

Read the full story here.

Stay in the know with the Top Stories Of The Week.

SEE ALSO:

True Legend: Da Brat And Jesseca Harris-Dupart Welcome Baby Boy Following Sperm Donor Controversy

Does Elderly Man Charged In Michael K. Williams’ Death Deserve Lenience? ‘The Wire’ Creator Thinks So

The post The Blackest News Stories Of The Week: Keke Palmer, Essence Fest And Much More appeared first on NewsOne.

The Blackest News Stories Of The Week: Keke Palmer, Essence Fest And Much More  was originally published on newsone.com

More from Magic 95.5 FM

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close