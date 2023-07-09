Ari Lennox is one of our favorite fashionistas and is always applying pressure in every look she rocks! Over the weekend, the beauty posed fashionably for Instagram in a pink look that we loved, and gave us style and body goals in the process!
Whew, Ari is certainly applying pressure with this look and we can’t get enough! What do you think about Ari’s fashionable ensemble? Would you rock it?
Ari Lennox Struck A Pose In Bronx And Banco was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
