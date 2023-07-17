Listen Live
Win Tickets To See Fantasia & Joe, Plus $250!

Published on July 17, 2023

Fantasia music survey

Source: R1 / General

Magic 95.5 has your chance to win tickets to see Fantasia & Joe at Nationwide Arena in Columbus!

Plus, if you win, you’ll also receive $250!

To win, simply tell us what music you want to hear played on Magic 95.5! Or text the keyword JULY to 52140!

Yep, that’s it!

CLICK HERE FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN FREE TICKETS TO SEE FANTASIA & JOE!

fantasia Joe

