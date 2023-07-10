Congrats to Elly De La Cruz makes history as the first Reds player since 1919 to steal second, third and home in the same inning.
This man has set the city on fire since coming to the Nati.
keep going and I pray we make it to the world series that would be major Fasho!
Via WLWT
De La Cruz has 16 stolen bases in 30 games and went 2-for-5 Saturday to improve his batting average to .328. The shortstop’s only blemish was a nonchalant toss to second for the final out, but the play withstood a replay challenge.
Cincinnati: Elly De La Cruz Of The Reds Makes History was originally published on rnbcincy.com
-
Here’s Why Ohio Air Smells Like It’s Burning Today
-
Cleveland Woman Shoots Gun To Scare Deer, Gets Charged With 2 Felonies
-
Elementary Teacher Forces Student To Eat His Own Vomit, Staff Charged
-
RIP: Famous Black People Who Died in 2023
-
Da Brat and Wife Jesseca “Judy” Dupart-Harris Welcome Baby Boy True! [PHOTOS]
-
Atlanta Man Completely Ignored During Botched Robbery
-
Amber Rose Reveals New Hair In Latest Instagram Video
-
Tracee Ellis Ross Poses Topless On Instagram, Twitter Collectively Moans