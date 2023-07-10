Cincinnati: Elly De La Cruz Of The Reds Makes History

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Congrats to Elly De La Cruz makes history as the first Reds player since 1919 to steal second, third and home in the same inning.

This man has set the city on fire since coming to the Nati.

keep going and I pray we make it to the world series that would be major Fasho!

Via WLWT

De La Cruz has 16 stolen bases in 30 games and went 2-for-5 Saturday to improve his batting average to .328. The shortstop’s only blemish was a nonchalant toss to second for the final out, but the play withstood a replay challenge.

