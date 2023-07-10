Listen Live
OHIO: Powerball Jackpot Increases to $650M

Published on July 10, 2023

Powerball Jackpot Increases to $650M
The Powerball jackpot has increased to $650 million.
The Saturday, July 8 drawing had no winner of its $615 million jackpot.
So far, the upcoming $650 million jackpot is the second-largest in 2023.
The next Powerball drawing will take place Today!
  • Are you a regular player of Powerball or other lottery drawing?

