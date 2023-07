Damson Idris’ L.A. Home Burglarized, Thieves Only Got Away With A Safe But Caused Serious Property Damage

Idris, of course, was not home during the burglary. He is currently filming the Formula One racing film, Apex, which also stars Brad Pitt in England, coming to Apple TV+, The Daily Mail reports. Photos of the two Hollywood stars in matching racing suits have hit the web, teasing the film. We expect a trailer or some more news about the movie soon.

Formula One racing star Lewis Hamilton serves as a co-producer on the project alongside Plan B Entertainment and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

Hamilton said about the film, “There are nerves because it is something we’ve been working on for so long. We want everyone to love it and to really feel that we encapsulate what the essence of this sport is all about.”

As for the thieves, we hope it was worth it cause the jail time and fines won’t be worth just $500 in valuables they got away with they eventually get caught.

Photo: Getty Images