One half of gospel group Mary Mary, Erica Campbell came to the Lemonade stand with Leah Henry and was spilling! I asked the “God in me” singer how she feels about the backlash she received when she dropped “I luh God,” now that trap gospel has become more prominent. I also asked Erica if she’d be open to returning to reality TV with her family. She shares what a TV executive said to her about black women and reality TV….It’s going to gag you so go ahead, grab your glasses this interview is full of Lemonade!
Lemonade Stand Live at Essence Fest: Erica Campbell Talks Gospel Trap Backlash, Reality TV & More! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
