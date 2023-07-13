Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

A whole cast of fine men and a beautiful queen came to the Lemonade stand with Leah Henry! The cast of the hit show “The Chi” came joined me live from Essence Festival. Luke James, Jacob Latimore, Birgundi Baker, and Curtiss Cook spilled on the upcoming season of “The chi” dropping in August. Watch as they show Lena Waithe love and give her flowers! Grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on that!

Lemonade Stand Live at Essence Fest: The Chi Cast Talks New Season and What People Can expect! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com