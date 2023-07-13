Watch Hilarious Clip From ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Paramount Pictures announced two fan-centric screenings with a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Sneak Preview and an Early Access Fan Event to celebrate the theatrical release of the film opening nationwide exclusively in theatres. Watch the hilarious first official clip and read more details inside.

After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

In the first clip released today (July 13), the turtle brothers shed light on why their dad told them to avoid humans at all costs. The gang of mutant ninja turtles discuss amongst themselves why humans seem to be pretty cool, highlighting entertainment’s biggest acts like Beyoncé and Drake. They quickly get back to the action fighting of mutant mayhem.

“We’re incredibly proud to bring this fresh, action-packed movie with so much humor and heart to audiences,” says Paramount Pictures President of Domestic Distribution Chris Aronson. “We’re unveiling a visually stunning, new TMNT world in a way that hasn’t been seen before. We can’t wait for fans of all ages to experience Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem on the big screen.”

Check out the first official clip below:

The Sneak Preview will include one show on Saturday, July 29 at 2:00pm local time. The Early Access Fan Event will include one show on Monday, July 31st at 7:00pm local time. Both events will be available at participating theatres across the country, in advance of the film’s nationwide debut on August 2. The Early Access Fan Event will be presented in an array of premium theatrical formats including Dolby Cinema and 4DX.

Tickets for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Sneak Preview, Early Access Fan Event and general Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem tickets are on sale today. To purchase tickets for the Sneak Preview event, fans can go to teenagemutantninjaturtlesmovie.com/seeitfirst, and to get tickets for the Early Access Fan Event Screenings and for participating theatre listings in your area, go to teenagemutantninjaturtlesmovie.com/earlyaccess. General tickets are also on sale at teenagemutantninjaturtlesmovie.com. Tickets for all shows also on sale at exhibitors’ websites & mobile apps and at participating theatre box offices nationwide.

Ticketholders seeing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem at the advance Early Access Fan Event screening will also see special bonus content curated for this event, plus will receive exclusive giveaways including a special collector’s print and IDW cinema exclusive, classic covers comic book at their local theatre on the date of the event, while supplies last.

The Jeff Rowe directed film based on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles characters Cceated by Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman will hit theaters August 2. The screenplay by Rowe, Seth Rogen, and Evan Goldberg stars Rogen, Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Hannibal Buress, Rose Byrne, Nicolas Cantu, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, Natasia Demetriou, Ayo Edebiri, Giancarlo Esposito, Post Malone, Brady Noon, Paul Rudd, and Maya Rudolph.

Learn more about the making of this film in an exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette:

