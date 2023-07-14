STREAMED: Jung Kook Taps Latto For “Seven,” Future Talks Spicy On Quavo’s “Turn Yo Clic Up,” & More

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Jung Kook f. Latto — “Seven”

BTS superstar Jung Kook is making a statement as a solo artist. The famed singer teams up with Latto for their spicy new collaboration, “Seven.”

Over Andrew Watt and Cirkut’s production, Jung Kook speaks to his lover. “You give me life and that’s why night after night, I’ll be f—king you right,” he sings. “You love when I jump right in,” he continues. “All of me, I’m offerin’ / Show you what devotion is / Deeper than the ocean is.”

Latto joins the international heartthrob with her own verse. “He jumpin’ in both feet,” she raps. “Going ‘till the sun up, we ain’t getting no sleep / Seven days a week / Seven different sheets / Seven different angles, I could be your fantasy.”

Jung Kook says this is the start of something new. “It’s my official solo debut, so everything is a challenge and feels new and fresh,” he tells Variety. “Of course, I think a lot about delivering good music and performance while working on my music. But above all, as this is my first step forward in the spotlight as a solo artist, I want to show a more mature and grown version of myself.”

He also talked about Latto’s work on this track. “I personally like her rapping voice, and I thought her voice adds another layer of liveliness,” he explains. “Latto’s unique charm came through very well.”

Quavo f. Future — “Turn Yo Clic Up”

Quavo and Future keep their musical chemistry flowing. After teaming up several times over the years, Q and HNDRXX unveil their latest collaboration, “Turn Yo Clic Up.”

The Migos star kicks things off with the opening verse. “We turn the jeweler up, just look at the diamonds we bust / Look at the people we touch / I’m feeling like Puffy and Russ,” he raps.

Secondly, Future comes through while naming names. “I got it out the field, f—k Russell,” he raps. “Go and ask Lori about the Patek / Then go and ask Joie and ask Dess.” These are seemingly references to exes Lori Harvey, Dess Dior, and Joie Chavis. There’s also a reference to Russell Wilson, who is married to another one of Future’s exes, Ciara.

Quavo made headlines earlier this year when he reunited with Offset. After making history together as part of Migos, the two emcees had been at odds. However, they recently showed unity on stage at the BET Awards in tribute to the late Takeoff.

JT — “No Bars”

JT continues to wave the City Girls banner with the release of her solo single, “No Bars.” Brizzy On Da Beat and Noc produced the track, which focuses on the verses with no hook.

“JT Medellin / Haven’t heard from the opps, yeah, they ain’t said a thing,” she raps. “50 floors up / Can’t hop out the coupe unless I lift the doors up…Self-esteems drop every time I show up.” Later, she adds: “ I’m really from the trenches / Where it’s shots, I ain’t talking about syringes.”

JT discussed “No Bars” during an i-D interview with Nicki Minaj. At the time, Nicki encouraged her to release the cut. “JT, this is how people need to be hearing you,” she said. “People need to know this is what’s within you…When they hear this, they’ll understand why I’ve been going so hard for her.”

JT might be a soloist on the track, but it’s still listed as a City Girls cut on digital streaming platforms. “Congrats JTTTTTTTTT I BEEN telling you this was the one,” Yung Miami writes on Twitter.

Lil Tjay — 222

Following projects like True 2 Myself and Destined 2 Win, Lil Tjay keeps the numerical theme going with his newest album, 222. It’s a 15-song album and it features a bevy of familiar faces.

Polo G, Coco Jones, Summer Walker, The Kid LAROI, Fivio Foreign, Jadakiss, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again are among the album’s guest stars. Jahaan Sweet, G. Ry, Rvssian, OG Parker, and more are among the LP’s producers.

But Tjay wants fans to focus on the project as a complete body of work, he says. “Before you get in the comments and say ‘mid’ or this or that, or even ‘fire,’ I want you to really sit down and listen to every single song,” he says via social media.

“It’s 46 minutes,” he adds. “I need you to go through, sit down, put your headphones in, and listen. If you could call it trash, mid or anything like that, I’ll take it all day. Bomb me. But if it’s fire, I need my props.”

