The FDA has approved the nation’s first birth control pill that will be available for over-the-counter purchase in the United States.
It will be sold in drugstores without a prescription. The once-a-day pill, Opill, has been around for decades.
Oral contraceptives remain the most common form of birth control in the country, though.
Opill is expected to hit store shelves early next year.
FDA Approves Nation’s First Over The Counter Birth Control Pill was originally published on 92q.com
