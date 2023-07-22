It’s always a treat when some of our homestate homies come through the station, and Affion Crockett is no exception.
The comedian/actor/dancer/writer/model/DJ (more on that later) chopped it up with our girl Ayeeedubb as he’s in town performing at the Raleigh Improv this weekend. The Fayetteville native held nothing back as he talked about how he has mastered the art of celebrity impersonations, as well as who’s on his R&B playlist and how he is working on his skills on the turntables.
And of course, we had to talk about the whole “Carlee Russell” situation too.
Check out the full interview above, and catch Affion this weekend at Raleigh Improv!
Tickets are available at http://improv.com/raleigh!
Affion Crockett On Secrets of Impersonation, Carlee Russell, and MORE! was originally published on hiphopnc.com
-
Stephanie Mills and More Coming to The Columbus Jazz & Rib Fest
-
Win Tickets To See Fantasia & Joe, Plus $250!
-
Did You Know Ohio Had Sundown Towns?
-
#NowCarlee: 50 Wild Carlee Russell Tweets To Get You Through The Weekend
-
Would You Try Burger King Thailand’s “Real Cheeseburger” With No Meat And 20 Slices Of Cheese?
-
RIP: Famous Black People Who Died in 2023
-
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
-
About Us