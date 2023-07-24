Dave Chappelle made a guest appearance at the Cincinnati Music Festival. Dave said ” I live right here in Ohio.”
He even shouted out DJ Hi Tek
Here’s what else Dave had to say.
“I pulled up tonight just to let everyone know, thank you for letting me live a normal life in Ohio. Thank you for letting me and my family be safe.” Then he introduced Snoop, “With all the east coast, west coast beef, he was always Switzerland. He was always Hip-Hop. Please make some noise, please make some noise for S-n-o-o-p D-o-g-g!” Via:Fox19
Dave Chappelle: Brings Out Snoop Dogg At The CMF Festival was originally published on rnbcincy.com
-
Stephanie Mills and More Coming to The Columbus Jazz & Rib Fest
-
Win Tickets To See Fantasia & Joe, Plus $250!
-
Did You Know Ohio Had Sundown Towns?
-
#NowCarlee: 50 Wild Carlee Russell Tweets To Get You Through The Weekend
-
Would You Try Burger King Thailand’s “Real Cheeseburger” With No Meat And 20 Slices Of Cheese?
-
RIP: Famous Black People Who Died in 2023
-
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
-
About Us