According to police reports, rapper Quavo was on board a boat in Miami on Sunday night involved in an investigation into an alleged arm robbery.
Two guys on the yacht, not Quavo, reportedly got “very aggressive” with the boat captain and his crew when they were notified that their boat rental time was running out, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.
WPLG Local 10 News in Miami reports, the two men, Cornell Whitfield and Anteneh Workeneh, are said to have demanded a refund and started yelling threats.
According to the captain, one of the men even made threats to “kill” him and “throw him off the boat,” taking the captain’s cash and phone out of his pocket.
Quavo’s role in the incident is unknown at this time.
In a video the rapper is spotted with his hands zip-tied behind his back before officers in Miami Beach let him go.
Quavo Aboard Yacht During Alleged Armed Robbery In Miami was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com
-
Stephanie Mills and More Coming to The Columbus Jazz & Rib Fest
-
Win Tickets To See Fantasia & Joe, Plus $250!
-
Did You Know Ohio Had Sundown Towns?
-
#NowCarlee: 50 Wild Carlee Russell Tweets To Get You Through The Weekend
-
Would You Try Burger King Thailand’s “Real Cheeseburger” With No Meat And 20 Slices Of Cheese?
-
RIP: Famous Black People Who Died in 2023
-
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
-
About Us