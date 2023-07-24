5 Items From The Adidas x IVY PARK PARADISE Collection You Can Buy Right Now

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

President Barbie Issa Rae rocked a pink bikini from Beyonce’s latest IVY PARK collection on her Instagram profile last weekend. Now the girlies are running to Adidas to see how they too can be Barbie girls.

Issa Rae’s recent swimwear choice is from the newest collaborative swim and lifestyle collection: IVY PARADISE. The line launched in June 2023 on National Pink Day.

According to Adidas, the fun capsule pays homage to disco-era nightclubs with a beachy, summer flair. Outfits include full sequined silhouettes, iconic Monogram prints, and lush velvet fabrics like Issa’s stunning set.

Thirty-one swim styles are offered in the new collection, along with eight accessories. Bey Hive lovers can purchase pieces in various luscious colorways such as brown monogram, cozy pink, and mesa.

Beyoncé chose to wear a custom pink sequin bodysuit from her collection while on the Renaissance World Tour in Nashville. Paired with a sequined and fringe bomber and higher-than-high boots, the Queen Bey’s outfit was PARADISE personified.

Like previous collections, IVY PARADISE consists of inclusive sizes for all Barbies from XS – 4XL and unisex offerings. Pieces run between $35 – $350.

While some pieces are sold out, there are a few show-stopping outfits you can grab now. We’ve pulled a list of must-haves below. Wear them on vacation, around the house, or to the next Renaissance World Tour stop.

1. Crystal Mesh Cover Up and Pants

Slaying by the pool has never been so easy. Rock this matching crop top and pants to your next party, and be prepared to turn heads.

2. Pink Mesh Romper

This romper is dripping in rich color and ruching. Grab it for a fun night with the girls.

3. Crystal Mesh Cover Up Dress

Take your position as a PARADISE goddess in this down-to-the-floor brown mesh cover-up.

4. Fringe Robe

Are you the drama? Yes, you are in this pink robe.

5. Pink Mesh Top

Add this versatile sheer pink top to spice up your wardrobe. Pair it with jeans, short shorts, or a long skirt for a haute summer look.

