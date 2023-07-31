Congrats to local 11 year old Marian Sissy Davis on making the All American at the Junior Olympics in Iowa.
Sissy run with 40 West track club based out of Winton Woods.
Marian ‘Sissy’ Davis, 11, is competing against other kids her age after punching her ticket to the USA Track & Field Junior Olympics.
.Marian said “it took hard work and dedication and training to get to where she is now”
If you would love to donate click here
Cincinnati: Local 11 Year Old Marian “Sissy” Davis Makes All American At Junior Olympics In Iowa was originally published on rnbcincy.com
-
LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
Did You Know Ohio Had Sundown Towns?
-
Stephanie Mills and More Coming to The Columbus Jazz & Rib Fest
-
#NowCarlee: 50 Wild Carlee Russell Tweets To Get You Through The Weekend
-
Twitter (Er….X) Responds To Tina Knowles/Richard Lawson Divorce News
-
RIP: Famous Black People Who Died in 2023
-
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
-
Here’s What You Missed At The Cincinnati Music Festival!