Bishop Stephen A. Davis Unpacks Grief and Loss [LISTEN]

We are happy to welcome Bishop Stephen Davis to the Rickey Smiley Morning show! He discussed loss and grief and how it’s not just associated with someone dying – loss of job, car , home, friendships and more can cause pain and grief. Bishop has ways for folks to find peace where there isn’t any.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Bishop Davis helps listeners understand the signs of grief, and teaches helpful ways of coping with it.

His book, Just Beyond Grief, is available for pre-order at http://www.stephenadavis.org.

To keep up with him, be sure to follow on social media @bishopstephendavis

