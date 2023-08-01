Listen Live
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

15 Minute Back to School Meals with Premadonna [LISTEN]

| 08.01.23
Dismiss

With back-to-school underway, it’s time to get the kids “in school stomach” back. Grab your air fryer and your crock-pot for 3 go-to meals under $15 that will take 15 minutes or less!

   CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Have a loaf of bread you need to get rid of? We’ve got you covered!

1. Homemade Hood Hot Pocket

  • Slice of (regular) bread
  • Marinara sauce
  • Tomato sauce 
  • Mozzarella 
  • Garlic pepper

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Need a cost efficient but delicious meal! Try this:

2. Loaded Baked Potato

  • Baked potato
  • Chopped steak, ham, or what ever other meat you prefer 
  • Broccoli 
  • Cheddar cheese

    LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

Pressed for time or don’t feel like boiling noodles? No worries!

3. Dump Crock-Pot Pasta

  • Water
  • Brother
  • Pasta Noodles
  • Ant veggies you like
  • Sausage, ham, or any other meat you prefer
  • A little Italian Dressing

Want Rickey Smiley’s 25 minute sautéed collard green recipe?! Check out the full video!

Bon appetite!

Related:

Rickey Smiley’s Pinto Beans Recipe [Listen]

Spirit.Ed: A No-Fuss Recipe For Making A Solid Negroni [Updated]

10 Celebrity Recipes To Try This Thanksgiving

15 Minute Back to School Meals with Premadonna [LISTEN]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

More from Magic 95.5 FM

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close