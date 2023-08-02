POPSUGAR Celebrates Women In Hip Hop For Its ‘All Hail the Queens’ Series

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

In honor of hip hop’s 50th anniversary, POPSUGAR celebrates the unparalleled excellence of women in hip hop. The publication explores stories with stars like Queen Latifah, Doechii, Saweetie, GloRilla, and more for its “All Hail the Queens” series. Read more about it inside.

“All Hail the Queens” brings the best women in Hip Hop to the front of the culture, where they’ve always belonged. POPSUGAR passes the mic to some of music’s biggest talents as they receive the flowers they have always deserved.

“Hip hop found me before I even knew what it was,” POPSUGAR Associate Editor Njera Perkins, shared of this month’s editorial theme, honoring women in hip hop. “I was about 4 years old when I first heard Lauryn Hill spitting rhymes on The Fugees’s ‘The Score’ and ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.’ In the following years, I discovered more femcees like Lil’ Kim, Missy Elliott, and Queen Latifah, who rapped unapologetically about their power. Their bold and brave efforts showed me all the ways women could take up space in hip-hop, even amid rampant sexism and misogyny. And as I’d later learn, women’s pioneering efforts are why hip-hop even exists.”

“All Hail the Queens” features 10 stories, where the artists of the past, present and future discuss their impact and influence creating within the popular music genre. One of the stories written by Perkins in POPSUGAR’S “All Hail the Queens” full list of stories features coveted rapper and entertainer Queen Latifah, who credits her mom for her hip hop success. Another story shares seven rising women rappers who speak to the past, present and future of hip hop’s rich legacy. POPSUGAR editorial writer DeAsia Paige shares the “10 Best All-Women Rap Collaborations of All Time.”

In a letter from the editor, Perkins explains the significance of this month’s feature editorial.

“It’s no secret that women in hip-hop have often been underestimated, overlooked, undervalued, and flat-out dismissed. No matter how much they were doubted, though, these innovators never stopped challenging hip-hop’s status quo. These women spearheaded movements, fought stereotypes, sparked new conversations, and broke new ground, all while ushering hip-hop into the mainstream. It’s why, this month, POPSUGAR celebrates the unparalleled excellence of women in hip-hop in honor of the culture’s 50th anniversary.”

Check out a full list of stories celebrating the ladies in hip hop as POPSUGAR gives them their well-deserved flowers.

