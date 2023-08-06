Lori Harvey Flicks It Up In A $895 Mara Hoffman Dress

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

If there’s one thing about Lori Harvey, it’s that she’s going to enjoy her summer vacation and of course, she’s going to flick it up in style. Recently, the model was spotted on Instagram sharing photos of herself while rocking a $895 Mara Hoffman dress, and we’re in love!

Style Goals

The SKN creator gave us style goals while she modeled in the multicolored dress that was perfect for day or night. The curve-hugging, summertime dress featured black, blue, orange, yellow, and pink color blocks throughout with ruched detailing that looked like it was made specifically for her.

Harvey paired the designer ensemble with minimal jewelry, only rocking stud earrings in her ears. As for her hair, she wore her cheek-length locs pulled back into a slick bun and served face with a soft beat for her warm summer night out.

Fan pages caught the look from the beauty’s Instagram Stories where Harvey shared an array of photos including a mirror selfie and a full body photo of the stunning, vibrant look. Check out the fashionable post below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvivYvDu0ET/

Vacation Queen

But this isn’t the first time that Lori Harvey has given us style goals while on vacation. Earlier this summer, she was spotted on vacation with her boyfriend Damson Idris where she did not disappoint in the style department. The couple enjoyed time together in the sun on the socialite’s Instagram Stories when she shared a quick glimpse of herself out to lunch with the Snowfall star.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cuv4vlpMzqx/

For this fashionable date, Harvey rocked a black bikini top which she paired with a $1,860 Emilio Pucci cable-knit lure gilet in camel and Local European parachute pants in black.

Once again, fan pages shared videos of the couple enjoying their time in the sun. Check out the posts below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cuv4uWGudTs/?img_index=1

We just love Lori Harvey’s vacation style!

DON’T MISS…

Lori Harvey Stands By Her Yogurt Skincare Hack, But Is It Safe?

Lori Harvey Trends On Twitter After Dropping Her Intense Weight-Loss Routine

Lori Harvey Flicks It Up In A $895 Mara Hoffman Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com