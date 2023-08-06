Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé is still slaying and serving jaw dropping looks during her sold out Renaissance World Tour, and we just can’t get enough of her trendy style! And the best part – she’s doing it all for the Beyhive!

Balmain For The Behive

During the latest stop on the singer’s tour in Washington D.C, the entertainer hit the stage together once again donning a black and yellow bodysuit from Balmain. And the bee-like ensemble certainly sent all of the Beyhive into a frenzy! The curve hugging, black and yellow striped look was stunning on Bey as she hit the choreography and belted out an array of her hits, resembling a bee as a nod to her loyal fan base.

The Grammy award winning singer paired the look with black gloves and a matching black and yellow hat. She also wore black and yellow glasses and black over the knee boots to set the entire look off right.

Bey took to Instagram to show off her latest look in her usual post performance photo dump, sharing photo and videos without a caption to let the post speak for itself.

Check it out below.

Serving Looks

Beyoncé has been serving looks night after night while on tour, and we just can’t choose a favorite! Just last week, the singer hit the stage in East Rutherford, NJ but this time, rocking a stunning black and white dress from Marc Jacobs. The sparkly, fitted, black and white striped look was stunning on the songstress and was defintley one of our top looks from the tour so far.

Check out the post below.

Gotta love it! Beauties, have you seen the Renaissance World Tour yet? What’s your favorite look so far?

DON’T MISS…

Beyoncé Is Back With A Vengeance – Announces New Album And ‘British Vogue’ Cover

Blue Ivy Stole Beyonce’s Face, And The Internet Is In A Frenzy

Beyoncé Slays In Balmain For The Beyhive During Latest Renaissance World Tour Stop was originally published on hellobeautiful.com