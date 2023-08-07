Kandi, Brian Moreland & Todd Tucker Talks The Wiz Returning To The Stage With The AM Clique! [WATCH]

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

For the first time in 40 years, The Wiz is returning to stages across the country in an all-new Broadway-bound tour.

The tour begins in The Wiz’s original home city of Baltimore, where the show made its world premiere 50 years ago.

Kandi, Brian Moreland & Todd Tucker all dropped by The AM Clique to discuss how the show came to life, the cast and what people attending can expect.

Check out the full interview below:

