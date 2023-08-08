OLAY Takes Skin Hydration To The Next Level With Their Super Serum

OLAY is elevating your skincare routine with its latest technological breakthrough, the OLAY Super Serum.
There’s a science to achieving flawless skin, and the age-old skincare brand has it bottled in their latest offering. With over 70 years in the beauty industry, the brand defaulted to their renowned scientists to help develop a new skincare formulation with low-pH-activated niacinamide. The supercharged serum helps even skin tones and improves skin texture within two weeks.
Having an effective serum in your beauty routine is vital. Not only does it brighten your complexion, but it also reduces blemishes and signs of aging. OLAY’s Super Serum offers five-in-one benefits — helping to improve skin texture, even skin tone, firm skin, smooth visible lines, and provide long-lasting hydration.
The product launched Monday, August 7, and as someone who has been secretly testing the serum for the past week and a half, I can confidently say it lives up to the hype. The lightweight formula goes on the skin with ease and basically melts into your face. And if your skin care routine is anything like mine, a serum that doesn’t feel heavy on the face is important. Adding an extra product between toners, moisturizers, eye creams, and sunscreen can feel like a lot. Thankfully with OLAY’s Super Serum, a little goes a long way.
OLAY Super Serum Sneak-Peak Event
On July 27, OLAY invited beauty enthusiasts to the swanky Chelsea neighborhood to get the full Super Serum experience.
The beauty fete featured lite bites, cocktails, and renowned scientists on-site to explain the highlights of the serum and how it compares to other brands. And when attendees weren’t learning about the product, we were analyzing the actual age of our skin with Visia imaging technology. Visia was used in a clinical study that accessed the skin of over 200 diverse women for two months. Through the imaging technology, scientists were able to see the skin improvements of the women who used the serum.
Check out some highlights from the evening.
To learn more about OLAY’s Super Serum, visit the link below.
OLAY Takes Skin Hydration To The Next Level With Their Super Serum was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Beyoncé Responds To Badu Shade & Lizzo News With 4 Words
-
Riverboat Brawl In Alabama Draws Strong Reactions From X Users
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Did You Know Ohio Had Sundown Towns?
-
Twitter (Er….X) Responds To Tina Knowles/Richard Lawson Divorce News
-
RIP: Famous Black People Who Died in 2023
-
RIP Pee-wee Herman: 10 Facts You May Not Have Known About Paul Reubens
-
Wayne Brady Reveals His Pansexuality