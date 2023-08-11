Cynthia Bailey Oozes Royalty On The Cover Of ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ Serbia

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Cynthia Bailey proves she’s still got it on Harper’s Bazaar Serbia’s latest cover issue. The model, who began her career at the age of 18, has dedicated almost 40 years to the game, and she’s still thriving.

Cynthia Bailey’s radiance transcends on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar

In an Instagram post, the publication announced their latest cover star.

“The American reality star, model and actress, in an interview for the digital edition of Harper’s BAZAAR magazine, reveals what her journey was like from a hot high school girl to a megastar,” they wrote.

Clad in a vibrant electric pink gown, Bailey efficiently served high fashion royalty as she struck an alluring look over the shoulder. Her hair was pulled back in a tight, low bun, and her ensemble was accessorized with large pink earrings and a gorgeous diamond necklace.

Fans flocked to the comments to mark their stamp of approval for The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum’s cover.

“The one and only 50 Cynt! ,” one fan wrote.

“Face card never declined ,” another enthusiastic fan said.

“ she needs to be on all major magazine covers ,” someone else said, and we agree.

Cynthia Bailey’s face card never declines

Cynthia Bailey’s Harper’s Bazaar cover proves that her face card in nowhere close to declining – ever.

The model, 56, looks just as good today as she did in her runway days. If you need proof, here’s Bailey walking the Tracy Reese for Magaschoni Spring 1994 Ready to Wear Runway show on November 4, 1993, in New York City.

And here’s the stunning mother of one, serving Black Barbie goals with her Housewives family. This face belongs on magazine covers. What do you think? Are you feeling Cynthia Bailey’s Harper’s Bazaar cover?

