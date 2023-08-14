If you are looking for a new job or career please join us at the Urban One Columbus and Columbus Urban League Job and Recruitment Fair on Wednesday, September 6 2023 at King Arts Complex, 835 Mt Vernon Avenue, Columbus, OH 43203.
The event will take place from 10am – 3pm. At the event you will gain onsite information and participate in one-on-one interviews with potential employers in the fields of healthcare, restaurant, manufacturing, education, automotive and others.
THE EVENT IS FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC with REGISTRATION.
