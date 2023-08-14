Listen Live
Events

Join Us at the Urban One Columbus and Columbus Urban League Job and Recruitment Fair

Published on August 14, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Urban One Job & Recruitment Fair

Source: Urban 1 / creative services

If you are looking for a new job or career please join us at the Urban One Columbus and Columbus Urban League Job and Recruitment Fair on Wednesday, September 6 2023 at King Arts Complex, 835 Mt Vernon Avenue, Columbus, OH 43203.

The event will take place from 10am – 3pm. At the event you will gain onsite information and participate in one-on-one interviews with potential employers in the fields of healthcare, restaurant, manufacturing, education, automotive and others.

THE EVENT IS FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC with REGISTRATION.

Register button

Source: CS / Radio One Digital

More from Magic 95.5 FM

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close