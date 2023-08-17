An Ohio police officer is accused of having sex with a 16-year-old, and now the special prosecutor in the case is asking that the charge be dropped.
Officer Nicholas Iacampo is accused of engaging in sexual activity with a minor while on duty. The child’s father told FOX 8 that her brother and their neighbor discovered the criminal activity.
Neither Iacampo nor his lawyer have made any statements.
Lake County Prosecutor Charles Coulson is asking for the charge to be dismissed based on his claim that the “state statue Iacampo was charged under was ruled unconstitutional in 2016”.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].
Prosecutor Wants Sex With Minor Charge Dropped Against Ohio Cop was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
