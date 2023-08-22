Normani Shows Off Her Tight Abs While Rocking Yevrah Swim On Instagram

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Normani is everything! The singer hopped on her Instagram over the weekend to serve leg, hips, body and ABS in a two piece green bikini from her bestie Lori Harvey’s new swimwear line – Yevrah.

If you need any motivation to get your summer body in order before the fall begins, then just head over to on Normani’s Instagram and check out her latest post. Because this beauty is giving us body goals and more!

The “Wild Side” songstress showed us her toned abs when she modeled the green string bikini to perfection. The artist posed while showing off the sexy suit which featured gold pendants around the waist, straps, and in the middle of the triangular top.

Normani wore gold rings, necklaces, and earrings to complement the summer look. She offset the suit with her red manicured nails and dark brown tresses that cascaded down her shoulders.

Normani captioned the hot picture with, “5’4 thicky thicky .” and we’re swooning at the material! Check out the jaw-dropping photo dump below.

Normani’s followers certainly went wild in her comment section and flooded the post with plenty of praise emojis and positive comments. “10’s across the board ” Normani’s bestie and Yevrah swimwear founder Lori Harvey commented underneath the post along with “It’s the body in the @yevrahswim for meeeee ”

Others continued to ask the musician about her forthcoming album, writing, “Category is no album out but still slaying” and “where’s the album.”

Still, others were less concerned about the music and were just stuck on how amazing she looked, commenting, “You fine. You pretty as hell! You’re iconic! You’re everything,” and “Brown butta skinnn is skinnin, babyyyyy! .”

If there’s one thing we can count on, it’s that Normani is going to kill it every time!

