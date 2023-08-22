Monica is definitely one of our favorite fashion girls! Her latest look is proof that she’s still killing the fashion game, and we can’t get enough.
In her latest Instagram photo carousel, the beauty gave us style goals in a monochromatic satin green look by Mina Monroe. For her ensemble, she donned a vibrant green button-down shirt, which she rocked open to show off her toned abs. She paired the look with a matching satin green bralette and high-waist satin green slacks.
Mo also rocked a pair of custom blue and green Air Jordans, which complimented the look perfectly. She accessorized the look with a metallic silver cross-body bag and wore green sunnies to take her outfit to the next level.
As for her hair, she rocked her long, sleek black hair in loose curls that looked stunning on the beauty. She donned a face of soft glam makeup and let the light serve as her natural filter.
The starlet shared the look on her social media page, sharing a multi-photo carousel along with the caption, “5 Says I’m B Type personality…. We should come W/ A Warning Outfit : @minaamonroe @moremoneyminaa Shooter: @cyndiibee_”
Check out the stunning photo set below.
Monica Looks Like Money In This Satin Green 2-Piece By Minaa Monroe was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
