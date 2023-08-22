Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Marlo Hampton is back at it again with another fashion moment that we’re swooning over!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star looked radiant as ever when she took to Instagram to share a few photos of herself donning a blue LaPointe pantsuit. The blazer featured white feathers on the sleeves, and the matching pants featured the same white feathers along the sides of the leg to match. And of course, she wore the stunning powder blue two-piece look to perfection while rocking pink pointed toe heels with diamond embellishments to offset the monochromatic color scheme.

The stylish socialite paired her dashing look with diamond hoop earrings and a blue clutch purse. As for her hair, she wore her shiny tresses in a bob. To top it off, her makeup reflected a soft, glam beat.

The style queen wore the iced blue look to her Foster Care Fridays event earlier this year, which was all depicted on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Hampton shared her stylish ensemble on her Instagram page while encouraging her followers to tune in to the next episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta in the post’s caption.

“An all new episode of #RHOA is on tonight at 8 pm! Don’t miss my #fostercarefridays event!” she captioned the look. Check it out below.

The RHOA peach holder also shared photos from the event alongside her reality show castmates. In these photos, she showed off her glam once again alongside her favorite Atlanta girls. “A special thanks to everyone who came out to support #FosterCareFridays #rhoa,” she captioned the post. Check it out below.

One thing about Marlo, she’s always killing it!

Marlo Hampton Strikes A Pose For Instagram In LaPointe was originally published on hellobeautiful.com