Ohio Teen Mackenzie Shirilla Sentenced For Killing 2 In Car Crash

Mackenzie Shirilla, the teenager found guilty in the murder of two former Strongsville students in a car crash, was sentenced this afternoon.

Judge Nancy Margaret Russo announced the guilty verdict more than a week ago. Russo found Shirilla guilty on all 12 counts she faced.

Shirilla was seen on video driving into a brick wall at more than 100 mph, intentionally killing 19-year-old Davion Flanagan and 20-year-old Dominic Russo. She was 17 years old at the time.

Judge Russo announced that Shirilla was sentenced to 15 years to life for each victim. Her sentences will be served concurrently, and she’ll be eligible for parole after 15 years.

Shirilla’s defense attorney is trying to spare her a life sentence on the double murder charge, arguing that no one knows what happened inside that car.

