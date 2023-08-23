Tragedy struck an Ohio school district yesterday after a school bus was hit by a minivan. One elementary student died as a result. 23 other kids were injured, with one of them reported to have sustained life-threatening injuries.
The accident occurred on Route 41 in German Township, which is southeast of Canton.
The school bus driver suffered minor injuries. The child who died was pronounced dead at the scene.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The driver of the minivan and another passenger were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The school district announced there would be no classes today.
Our condolences are extended to the students, their families, and the entire school district involved in this tragic accident.
Information from a CNN report was used in this post. To see their initial story, [click here].
READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:
- Ohio School Bus Crashes, 1 Child Dies On The First Day Of School
- Ohio Teen Mackenzie Shirilla Sentenced For Killing 2 In Car Crash
- Teen Found Guilty Of Murder In 2022 Strongsville Crash
Ohio School Bus Crashes, 1 Child Dies On The First Day Of School was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Beyoncé Shows Love To Columbus Couple During Renaissance Tour
-
REPORT: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Quietly Welcome Second Child
-
Cassius Gems: At 57, Halle Berry Continues To Prove That Black Don’t Crack
-
RIP: Famous Black People Who Died in 2023
-
Did You Know Ohio Had Sundown Towns?
-
Rihanna Is Bringing Her Maternity Swag To Savage Fenty With Savage X Maternity
-
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!