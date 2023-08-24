Cincinnati: Reds Elly De La Cruz Make History

Cincinnati Reds player Elly De La Cruz continues to make history.
De La Cruz became the fastest player in MLB history to reach 10 home runs and 20 stolen bases.
He accomplished the milestone in 64 games.
Seven-time MVP Barry Bonds held the record previously. Bonds reached 10 home runs and 20 stolen bases in 65 games.
