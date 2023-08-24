Sherri Shepherd Shows Off Her ‘Renaissance World Tour’ Outfit And It’s Giving ‘Alien Superstar’

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé didn’t have to tell Sherri Shepherd to wear silver fashion to the “Renaissance World Tour.” The talk show host already had her outfit together, and it not only adhered to Bey’s guidelines but was also cute!

Sherri Shepherd Is An “Alien Superstar”

Leave it to Sherri Shepherd to go all out for the “Renaissance World Tour.” The actress attended the tour’s latest leg, rocking a Michele Lopez black and silver jumpsuit that screamed “Alien Superstar.” The shimmery look featured long sleeves and a turtleneck. She paired it with a silver crossbody mini purse, Schutz metallic cowgirl boots, and a disco cowgirl hat. Shepherd wore her hair in loose curls that cascaded past her shoulders. Her soft, glam makeup and pink nails completed her outfit.

Shepherd posted her “Renaissance Word Tour” getup to her social media account. The comedienne raved about how much fun she had at the concert and how megastar Beyoncé inspired her outfit. “@beyonce inspired me step out of my comfort zone and rolling with my crazy friend @yamaneika we had an amazing time at the #renaissanceworldtour . We danced and sang all nite (thank God I left the high heeled boots at the hotel and opted for the @schutz cowboy flats because we walked 20 blocks just to get an @uber ) … thank you @themichelelopez @tb_hairstylist & @madebyrodneyjon for the #catsuit #hair & #face . I felt alien sexy ,” captioned the author. Her followers cheered her on in the comment section with emojis and compliments. “SHERRIEEEEEEEE you have audacity! Who gave you the right to come out here looking this good?! Huh,” penned one follower.

We love to see Sherri Shepherd enjoying her life and embracing her sexiness. Beyoncé and this “Renaissance World Tour” are bringing out the diva in many people, and we are here for this “Energy” glow-up! glow-up

DON’T MISS…

Beyoncé Requests Fans Wear Silver Attire For The Rest Of Her Tour And Here Are 7 Items Bey-Approved Items

5 Online Stores That Have The ‘Renaissance World Tour’ Fashion You Seek

BeyHive Approved: Get Into These Renaissance World Tour Attendee Looks

Sherri Shepherd Shows Off Her ‘Renaissance World Tour’ Outfit And It’s Giving ‘Alien Superstar’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com